Orillia OPP Charged Three Individuals With Impaired, All Involved In Collisions

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged three individuals with impaired driving over a six-hour period, all involved in collisions, and two causing Highway 11 to be closed for short periods of time.

On August 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to reports of a possible impaired driver on highway 11. The vehicle was located by Orillia OPP officers near Westmount Drive and Coldwater Road, in the City of Orillia. The driver was determined to be impaired and subsequently arrested by police.

As a result, Tiffany Shibley, age 55, of Markham ON has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Prohibited

Dangerous Operation

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Obstruct Police Officer

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 19, 2023.

On August 5, 2023, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Officers responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound, in Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the motor vehicle was displaying signs of alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Brandon Hussain, age 30, of Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Careless Driving (HTA)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 29, 2023.

Highway 11 northbound had to be closed for a short time to facilitate the removal of the vehicle and repairs to the highway.

On August 5, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound near Line 2, in Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival, officers located injured occupants. Police also determined through their investigation that one driver was impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Lennox Powell, age 54, of Toronto has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section

Careless Driving (HTA)

Driving While Suspended (HTA)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on 29 August 2023.

The driver of one vehicle suffered minor injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Highway 11 had to be closed for a short time to facilitate removal of damaged vehicles and repairs to the highway.

Orillia OPP remains steadfast in its response to removing impaired drivers from our roadways. Please take a cab or rideshare service, call a friend for a ride, or make safe alternative arrangements if you consume intoxicating substances. We encourage to motoring public to call 911 if you believe you observe someone driving impaired.