Try These Cinnamon Camping Power Bites

Cinnamon Roll Power Bites
Ingredients:
6 Medjool Dates, pits removed
1/2 cup almond butter
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/2 cup unroasted cashews
1/4 cup coconut oil
1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, divided
1/2 tsp salt
2 tbsp coconut flour
2 tbsp coconut sugar
Instructions:
Combine dates, butter, oats, cashews, oil, vanilla, cinnamon and salt until sticky dough forms
Arrange balls on parchment paper
Combine flour, coconut sugar, a pinch of salt and cinnamon
Roll balls in flour mixture
Refrigerate until chilled about 30 minutes
Enjoy these Power Bites for extra energy while camping!