Try These Cinnamon Camping Power Bites

Cinnamon Roll Power Bites

Ingredients:

6 Medjool Dates, pits removed

1/2 cup almond butter

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup unroasted cashews

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, divided

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp coconut flour

2 tbsp coconut sugar

Instructions:

Combine dates, butter, oats, cashews, oil, vanilla, cinnamon and salt until sticky dough forms

Arrange balls on parchment paper

Combine flour, coconut sugar, a pinch of salt and cinnamon

Roll balls in flour mixture

Refrigerate until chilled about 30 minutes

Enjoy these Power Bites for extra energy while camping!