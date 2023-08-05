Try These Cinnamon Camping Power Bites

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Cinnamon Roll Power Bites

Ingredients:
6 Medjool Dates, pits removed
1/2 cup almond butter
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/2 cup unroasted cashews
1/4 cup coconut oil
1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, divided
1/2 tsp salt
2 tbsp coconut flour
2 tbsp coconut sugar

Instructions:
Combine dates, butter, oats, cashews, oil, vanilla, cinnamon and salt until sticky dough forms
Arrange balls on parchment paper
Combine flour, coconut sugar, a pinch of salt and cinnamon
Roll balls in flour mixture
Refrigerate until chilled about 30 minutes

Enjoy these Power Bites for extra energy while camping!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here