Orillia OPP Charge Two And Find Drugs, Money And Weapons

On October 5th 2023 members of the Orillia OPP while on patrol entered into a trespassing investigation after observing two individuals on private property in the City of Orillia. Patrol officers were joined by the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) and the OPP Central Region Canine Unit to assist with the investigation.

Two individuals were approached by patrol officers and spoken to. The investigation resulted in the arrest of two individual where a weapon and Canadian currency was seized. Then joined by members of the CMU – a package was recovered containing a quantity of cocaine. Central Region Canine Unit then attended the scene to search for any further evidence.

The following was seized:

· Cocaine

· $333 Canadian currency

· Edged weapon

As a result of the investigation, the two individuals were taken into police custody and charged.

Javal Cox, 20 years of age, of North York was charged with:

· Obstruct Peace Officer.

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine.

· Disguise with intent.

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on November 7, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Joslyn Terrel, 18 years of age, of Toronto was charged with:

· Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

· Disguise with intent.

· Fail to comply with release order – two counts.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 6, 2023, to answer to the charges.