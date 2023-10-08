Several Weapons And Drugs Removed From The Streets In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP have laid multiple drug trafficking and weapon related charges after two individuals were observed completing a drug transaction in broad daylight.
On October 5, 2023, shortly after 2 p.m., the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) arrested two individuals after they were observed completing a drug transaction outside a local business on Front Street in the City of Orillia.
The individuals were taken into custody without incident and have been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges after a quantity of drugs, Drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency and handguns with ammunition were seized.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
· 25 grams of fentanyl
· 504 grams of methamphetamine
· 240.4 grams Cocaine
· 35 Hydromorphone capsules
· 9mm Ruger Handgun
· 9mm magazine loaded with ammunition.
· Pellet Handgun
· Prescription Medication
· $414 Canadian currency
· Digital scales and packaging
· Two Cellular devices
Steven McGinn, 31 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid – three counts
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts
· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
· Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
· Adult possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – six counts
· Fail to comply with probation order
· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
Kayla Towsend, 27 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:
· Resist peace officer
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid – three counts
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts
· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
· Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 6, 2023, to answer to the charges.