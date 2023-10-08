Give Thanks And Keep Family And Friends Safe This Holiday Weekend

A safety reminder for the Thanksgiving weekend

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is urging the public to prioritize safety around waterways during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Recent unseasonably warm weather may make waterways more tempting, but please ensure you are aware and vigilant about the potential dangers. Dry or calm riverbeds around OPG facilities like dams, may look safe but can change quickly into rapidly flowing waterways with dangerous currents.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, which could lead to charges.

“Thanksgiving is a great time to get together with family and spend time outdoors,” said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. “As you gather this weekend, make sure you and your loved ones are staying safe around Ontario’s waterways.”