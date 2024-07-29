Orillia OPP Arrest One Person In Connection To Stolen Vehicle

On Sunday July 28, 2024, the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made an arrest in relation to a theft of a vehicle in the City of Orillia.

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 12:00 pm Orillia OPP members were dispatched to a Murphy Rd business after reports of an unlocked motor vehicle being stolen.

Police attended the area within minutes after receiving the call and patrolled the area in efforts to locate the stolen vehicle. Shortly after police received information that a black pick-up truck was located on Highway 11 S/B and Line 15, police attended and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle in question. The suspect was not with the vehicle.

With assistance from Central Region Canine (K9), Emergency Response Team (ERT) the male suspect within the immediate area of the stolen vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 39 year old Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal of Brampton with:

• Theft of Motor Vehicle Contrary to Section 333.1 of the Criminal Code.

• Adult Obstruct Peace Officer Contrary to Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.