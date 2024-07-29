Huntsville Resident Charged With Break And Enter

With assistance by the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual for break and enter in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 23, 2024, at 3:47 a.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a local business on King William Street for an alarm call. After confirming the building was secure, a second alarm call was received for the same location. This time, police observed an unsecured door and evidence of entry. No individuals were found inside, but surveillance footage helped identify the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Dawson Smith, a 22-year-old from Huntsville, has been arrested and charged:

· Enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

This accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the Town of Bracebridge on September 3, 2024.

The investigation into the break and enters in Huntsville is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.