Orillia OPP Arrest One For Drugs And Court Order

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug related charges in the City of Orillia.

On August 23, 2023, Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Orillia Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) arrested one individual at a Barrie, Ontario hotel. Suspected drugs and a cellular device were seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Crack Cocaine

· 1 cellular device

Jimi Carrine, 44 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Prohibited driving.

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking – Crack Cocaine

· Fail to comply with a release order – Two counts.

· Fail to comply with probation.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.