Collision On Muskoka Road 169 Leads To Impaired Charges

Bracebridge OPP have charged one person after a member of the public complained about a vehicle that was in a collision on their lawn.

On Thursday August 24, 2023, just after 10:30 a.m. police were called by a resident on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township reporting that someone had been in a collision on their lawn and then fled the scene. The same vehicle was called in a short time later, stopped on the roadway.

Police arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 35-year-old Taylor Scott of Lindsay, ON with:

Operation While Impaired

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Having Care or Control of a Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 3, 2023 to answer to his charges.