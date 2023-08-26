Victim Succumbs To Injuries; Investigation Upgraded To Homicide In Tay Township

An incident involving a firearm in Victoria Harbour, east of Midland, has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim succumbed to injuries.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on August 17, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Simcoe County Paramedics and Tay Township Fire Department responded to reports of gunshots outside of a residence on Maple Street in the Township of Tay. Officers located one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That person was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital on August 25, 2023, and as a result, the investigation has been upgraded to a homicide.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. If you see a suspicious person or vehicle that may be linked to this incident, call 9-1-1 and do not approach as the suspect(s) may be armed.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam video, or any information in relation to this investigation, is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca. Information can also be submitted online at bit.ly/3QOb98i.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook and by visiting crimestopperssdm.com.