Orillia Community Street Crime Unit Arrests Two People For Drug Trafficking

An investigation led by the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, along with jewellery, and Canadian currency.

On May 21, 2025, at approximately 5:00 pm, members of the Orillia CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) including the Canine Unit, as well as Uniform Members of the Orillia OPP located an individual who had been the subject of a large drug trafficking investigation at a business on King Street in the City of Orillia. They were arrested without incident, and were found to be with another individual. During the investigation, grounds were formed to charge both parties.

As a result of the investigation, two face numerous Criminal and Controlled Drugs and Substances related charges.

Ahyjah Francis-Simms, 27-year-old of Pickering, was charged with:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA),

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid x2 (CDSA),

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (CC), and

– Fail to Comply with Release Order x3 (CC)

Allondra Quintanilla, 23-year-old of Etobicoke, was charged with:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA),

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid x2 (CDSA), and

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (CC)

Both parties were held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia scheduled for May 22nd, 2025.

Over 70 grams of Cocaine, 50 pills of Hydromorphone, almost 2 grams of Fentanyl, as well as $1,400 were seized as a result of the investigation.