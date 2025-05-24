Orillia OPP Report Three Collisions And Impaired Driving Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to three separate motor vehicle collisions in Oro-Medonte and Ramara Township.

On May 22, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment were dispatched to a motor vehicle in the ditch on Lakeshore Rd. E Oro-Medonte. After arriving on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges.

As a result, Ragulan Vijayaratnam; 25-year-old, from Pickering, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Adult Mischief – destroys or damages property

Furthermore, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers from the Orillia Detachment were dispatched to a motor vehicle rollover on Ramara Road 46, in Ramara Township. After arriving on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges.

As a result, Mark Falby; 63-year-old, from Brechin, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Lastly at 03:10 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a motor vehicle in the ditch on Line 15 S Oro-Medonte. After arriving on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges.

As a result, Jennie Beckstead; 27 -year-old, Oro-Medonte ON, has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by drug

All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licences have been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.