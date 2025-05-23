Orillia Clothing And Textile Collection Takes Place June 2 To 6

The City of Orillia is reminding residents that the City’s special curbside clothing and textile collection runs from June 2 to 6, 2025.

To ensure collection, all clothing and textile items must be clean and dry and be in clear bags.

Bags must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled clothing and textile collection day. Clothing and textile collection days differ from regular waste collection days. To determine your collection day, please see the attached collection map, visit orillia.ca/waste , or download the Recycle Coach app. The app is available free of charge from the App Store and Google Play.

There is no limit to the number of bags that can be set out, but each bag should not exceed 20kg. Acceptable items include:

Clothing including belts, coats, and hats.

Purses, backpacks, and luggage.

Undergarments.

Shoes, socks, and mittens.

Linens including bedding, towels, pillows/cushions, and sewing fabric.

Stuffed toys.

Ripped, torn or unusable clothing and textiles will be collected and recycled.

City staff have worked with the service provider, Recycling Rewards, to bring this annual curbside collection event to Orillia at no additional cost. Last year, approximately six tonnes of clothing and textiles were collected through the curbside event.

The reusable items are sold through the retail thrift stores, Talize. A portion of the revenues from the collected textiles directly support Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit charitable agency that provides community-based recovery programs for individuals and families experiencing and impacted by addiction.