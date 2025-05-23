Municipal Service Corporation Created To Operate Muskoka District Airport

District Council voted earlier this week to establish a new Municipal Services Corporation (MSC), allowing the Muskoka Airport to operate as an independent corporation separate from the municipality. The decision follows more than a year of significant evaluation that included a detailed benefits analysis of the MSC business model, community engagement, and business planning.

“Establishing the Airport as a municipal services corporation marks a significant milestone in the airport’s evolution,” said Don MacKay, Chair of the Muskoka Airport Board of Directors. “The Board of Directors views this new model a key step forward that will strengthen the Airport’s long-term sustainability and its potential for growth.”

The new corporation will be incorporated shortly as Muskoka Airport Inc. (MAI) and will assume responsibility on July 1, 2025, for Airport operations as a separate corporation from the District. The municipality will remain the owner of the Airport lands, and transition planning is well-underway to finalize all governance, operations, and administrative agreements between the District and the new corporation.

“Council was very careful to consider all the risks and benefits ahead of this decision, as we recognize that the airport is a very important asset to the region,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “As an MSC, airport operations will be more flexible and streamlined which will support development opportunities and grow business and services at the airport.”

Report and recommendations, the business case and a summary of community input available at www.engagemuskoka.ca/muskoka-airport-msc