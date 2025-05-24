Wendy’s Celebrates 50 Fresh Years in Canada

Milestone reflects five decades of growth, innovation, and commitment to Canadian communities

Wendy’s, the quick-service restaurant brand that opened its doors and brought its fresh, never frozen square beef hamburgers to Canada in 1975, is celebrating 50 fresh years in Canada. Since opening the first restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario, which is still serving fans today, Wendy’s Canada has expanded to nearly 450 restaurants across the country – all franchise-owned and locally operated.

To celebrate 50 fresh years in Canada, Wendy’s is serving up its iconic Jr. Frosty® for 50 cents now through May 24.* Available in fan favourite flavours, vanilla and chocolate and made with 100% Canadian dairy, it’s the perfect way to celebrate 50 years and kick off the unofficial start of summer.

Wendy’s commitment to sourcing local ingredients doesn’t stop with Canadian dairy. The brand prides itself on sourcing fresh, quality ingredients locally whenever possible. Nearly 70% of Wendy’s Canada’s ingredients are locally sourced. That includes 100% Canadian beef and chicken, and Canadian greenhouse-grown lettuce and tomatoes. Wendy’s Canada also sources more than 45 million pounds of Canadian potatoes from over 130 family farms across the country annually for its seasoned breakfast potatoes and Hot & Crispy Fries to help deliver on its brand promise to serve fresh famous food, made right, for you.

“For 50 years, Wendy’s has been bringing Canadians together by serving fresh food and providing exceptional hospitality,” said Jaime Weeks, Vice President, Managing Director, Wendy’s Canada.”This milestone reflects the loyalty of our fans, the dedication of our franchise partners and restaurant teams, and the strength of the Wendy’s brand. As we look to the future, we’re more energized than ever to grow and innovate as we bring more Wendy’s to more people across Canada.”

As Wendy’s Canada celebrates this milestone, the brand is not only honouring the past, but also setting the stage for an exciting future. With plans to grow its restaurant footprint, a continued focus on community impact, and a commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Wendy’s Canada is poised to serve even more Canadians in the years ahead.

*Limited time only at participating Canada Wendy’s. A la carte only. Not valid for delivery orders or with any other discount or offer. While supplies last.