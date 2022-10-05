OPP Warn Of Online Sex Extortion Scam In Haliburton

The Haliburton County (OPP are warning area residents of an extortion scam that has been occurring in the area.

The suspect(s), utilizing fake profiles on social media and dating sites, will invite the victim(s) to participate in casual online conversations. The chat then becomes sexual and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves or engage in sexual activity that is unknowingly being recorded by the suspect. Once this is complete, the suspect will demand a sum of money or they will expose the explicit photos or video to the victim’s friends, family and co-workers online.

To prevent this do not add unknown people to your social media accounts that could enable them access to your personal information.

Police encourage victims of this type of exploitation or similar crimes to report the incident. More information on internet safety can be found online by visiting: