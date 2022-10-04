COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics In Simcoe Muskoka This Week

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Oct 3 to Oct. 11. Walk-ins for individuals aged 5 years and older will be available, including the bivalent booster dose for people 18 years of age and older, as capacity allows as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Victoria Harbour Library, 145 Albert St, Victoria Harbour Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Barrie Public Library (Painswick Branch), 48 Dean St., Barrie Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Barrie Public Library (Downtown Branch), 60 Worsley St., Barrie Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Penetanguishene Public Library, 24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Gravenhurst Trinity United Church, 290 Muskoka Rd. N., Gravenhurst Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Midland Golf and Country Club, 9536 Highway 93 N., Midland Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics continue to operate on an appointment only basis. Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie:

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection, however people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As we approach the fall respiratory season, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.

Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defense against infection, severe illness, long term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization and death.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.