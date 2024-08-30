OPP Want A Safe And Enjoyable Time For Both Locals And Visitors This Weekend

The long weekend is here and officers across Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are preparing to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for both locals and visitors.

With more people expected on our roads, trails, and waterways, the OPP is reminding the public to make safety the top priority. You can help ensure this weekend is enjoyable for everyone by following these essential safety tips:

Never Drive Impaired or Distracted : No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

: No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Buckle Up : Whether it’s a seatbelt, helmet, or lifejacket, buckling up only takes a few seconds and can save lives on roads, tails, and waterways.

: Whether it’s a seatbelt, helmet, or lifejacket, buckling up only takes a few seconds and can save lives on roads, tails, and waterways. Abide By The Speed Limit : Speeding is an aggressive driving behaviour and continues to be a major contributing factor in motor vehicle collisions.

: Speeding is an aggressive driving behaviour and continues to be a major contributing factor in motor vehicle collisions. Move Over And Proceed With Caution When Passing Emergency Vehicles: If you see an emergency vehicle on the roadside with lights activated, slow down and move over when safe to do so. This helps protect first responders and those they are assisting.

The public plays a central role in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.

“As officers across the region prepare for the long weekend, our overall goal is to ensure that everyone can enjoy responsibly. By following these simple safety practices, we can work together to end this summer on a safe note. Let’s make this weekend memorable for the right reasons.”

– Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas, OPP Central Region