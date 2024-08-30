Huntsville Fire Crews Battle Tractor Trailer Fire On Marsh Road West

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire around 10:30 a.m. on August 30, 2024, at an industrial building on Marsh Road West in Huntsville. Upon arrival, fire fighters found a tractor trailer containing sawdust near the exterior of the building that was on fire.

Firefighters from Station One quickly began suppressing the fire in the trailer and prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby building. The trailer was severely damaged from the fire and a trailer beside it was also damaged. However, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished and operations at the facility have resumed.

The property was equipped with a privately owned fire hydrant, which had been recently inspected, tested and painted. This ensured that fire fighters had a reliable and easily accessible water supply to fight the fire.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department recommends that employers review their fire emergency procedures for their building with their staff to ensure that all staff know the nearest exit, location of fire protection equipment and where to meet once outside. If a fire happens in your home or workplace, get out and stay out.