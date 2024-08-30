SIU Discontinues Investigation Into Overdose Of Woman In Gravenhurst

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old woman’s overdose in June in Gravenhurst.

In the evening of June 5, 2024, Ontario Provincial Police officers were outside of a residence in Gravenhurst, intending to arrest the woman for robbery. While officers were outside, the woman attempted suicide by injecting herself with cocaine and taking an overdose of lorazepam pills. Officers breached her door and arranged for medical aid. The woman was taken to hospital.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of the woman’s medical records, Director Martino was satisfied the investigation should be discontinued. On this record, there was patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer was concerned in connection with the woman’s overdose. The file has been closed.