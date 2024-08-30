Three Fires International Film Festival Returns To Muskoka This October

The Three Fires International Film Festival is set to ignite the screen once again this year, bringing together filmmakers, artists and cinema lovers from around the world to celebrate the power of storytelling. This year’s festival will take place at the historic Muskoka Foundry in Bracebridge from October 10 to 12 and promises to be an unforgettable showcase of local, global and Indigenous cinema.

The 2024 edition of the festival is presented in partnership with Muskoka Arts & Crafts and will feature a curated selection of films that span genres, cultures and perspectives, with a special focus on Indigenous voices and intersectional representation. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with filmmakers through Q&A sessions and panel discussions that delve into the art and craft of filmmaking.

Highlights of the Festival Include:

on Oct. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a free community screening of just released A Brothers Bond (2024) by Canadian director Brayden Langford. Indigenous Cinema Showcase: A spotlight on Indigenous filmmakers worldwide,

celebrating their unique contributions to the global cinematic landscape.

discussion panels following film screenings, providing insights into their creative processes and the challenges of filmmaking in a globalized world. Arts Marketplace: A vibrant marketplace featuring local Muskoka Arts and Crafts artists,

offering attendees the chance to purchase unique artworks and crafts.

offering attendees the chance to purchase unique artworks and crafts. Red Carpet and Award Ceremony: On Saturday, Oct. 12 following the Fiction and Animated shorts showcase at 8 p.m. the Red Carpet & Award Ceremony will recognize the outstanding achievements of filmmakers, with awards presented to those who have made significant contributions to the world of cinema.

Festival Director Melissa Pole expressed her excitement about this year’s event, saying, “The Three Fires International Film Festival is more than just a celebration of film; it’s a platform for dialogue, connection, and cultural exchange. With our official Muskoka 2024 program now released, we are excited to share a diverse lineup of 36 films and invite filmmakers from 16 different countries to Muskoka this fall.”

Tickets for the Three Fires International Film Festival are now available online. All who share an interest in film or are looking for an evening out are encouraged to purchase early, as events are expected to sell out quickly. For more information on the festival program, tickets and how to get involved, please visit the official website at www.3fiff.ca.