“Winning Feels Good! You Can’t Win If You Don’t Buy A Ticket,” Midland Resident Wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Wendell Noonan of Midland. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 14, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Wendell, who works in the automotive industry, has been playing the lottery with OLG since the days of WINTARIO. He now enjoys playing LOTTO MAX and LOTTARIO, always making sure to add ENCORE to his tickets.

“I was checking my tickets, and as usual, I started with the ENCORE number. I noticed that I had matched the last digit and took a second look,” Wendell recalled, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “After checking the winning numbers online, I realized I had matched six of the seven numbers and won $100,000. I was just shocked!”

Wendell shared the news of his win with his mom. “She didn’t believe me at first and said, ‘Yeah, right!’ It didn’t sink in until she scanned the ticket on the OLG app and saw the prize amount.”

With his windfall, Wendell plans to invest and look into publishing his own book.

“Winning feels good! You can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket,” he said with a smile.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dollar Tif Variety on Williams Street in Midland.

