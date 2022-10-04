OPP Seize 47 Pounds Of Drugs In Armour Township

On Saturday October 1, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11 near Ferguson Road.

Officers observed a vehicle driving north at a high rate of speed and subsequently stopped the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the driver was currently on release conditions that he was breaching. During a search of the vehicle police located approximately 47 pounds of drugs which included a quantity of hydromorphone, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and approximately $625 in cash.

Police arrested and charged Sydney Emond, 49 years-of-age of Hearst Ontario with the following offences:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule I substance

Failure to comply with release order

Speeding

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday October 3, 2022 in Parry Sound Ontario.