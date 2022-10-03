Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Proudly Recognizes Firefighters

On Friday September 30th, the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department hosted the annual Fire Service Awards Ceremony to celebrate Muskoka Lakes Firefighters, and their commitment to the community.

“I am proud to work with this amazing team of individuals who go above and beyond to serve our community every day,” said Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief. “The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department extends sincere gratitude to the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.”

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal honours members of the fire department who have completed twenty years of service. Exemplary service is characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency. The following individuals were presented with this medal:

Deputy Chief Mark Uhde; Captain Brian Hennig; Captain Edie Hentcy; and Firefighter Murray Reimer.

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service first Bar honours members who have completed thirty years of service, in addition to the medal achieved at twenty years. The following individuals were recognized:

Deputy Chief Rick Gonneau; and Captain Paul Fry.

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service second Bar honours members who have completed forty years of service. The following individuals were recognized:

Deputy Chief Chris Vasey; and Captain John Thomson.

The Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service third bar honours members who have completed fifty years of service. The following individual was recognized:

Retired Deputy Chief Murray Kelly.

Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal

The Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal is an expression of public appreciation for the dedication and hard work of Ontario firefighters. This long service medal and subsequent service bars are available to those who have achieved a minimum of twenty-five years in suppression, training, public education, inspections, and communications.

25 Years

Firefighter Dave Dewasha

30 Years

Deputy Chief Rick Gonneau Captain Paul Fry

35 Years

Captain Dennis Cleveland Firefighter Doug Palmer

40 Years

Captain John Thomson

50 Years

Retired Deputy Chief Murray Kelly

Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Commendation

These awards are given to firefighters and citizens who have shown outstanding achievements through exemplary performance of duty, outstanding customer service, lifesaving, or selfless actions.

Selfless Actions – Captain Dennis Cleveland Exemplary Performance of Duty – Captain Paul Fry and Firefighter Ryan Christadler

Fire Chief’s Awards

Prevent Harm Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has achieved the highest attendance to all emergency incidents This award was presented to: Firefighter Gavin Courvosier. Survive Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has the highest participation at training. This award was presented to: Firefighter Keegan Vasey. Be Nice Award – this award is presented to the Muskoka Lakes Firefighter that has participated in the most public and life safety education programs. This award was presented to: Daniel McPhedran.

Charlie Cameron Memorial Award

This award is presented in the honour of former Fire Chief Charlie Cameron, the first fire coordinator for Muskoka Lakes.

The Charlie Cameron Award is presented to a firefighter who has maintained good attendance, operates in a calm, cool manner, develops others, participates in the community, and has gained the respect of fellow firefighters.

2019 – Firefighter Mackenzie Fraser

2020 – Firefighter Jenna Martin

2021 – Firefighter Kayleigh DeJong