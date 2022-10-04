Impaired Drivers Keep Southern Georgian Bay OPP Busy

Community members in the Southern Georgian Bay OPP area continue to call out suspected impaired drivers on area roadways in North Simcoe.

At 10:15 p.m. October 1, 2022, community members noted a pick up truck being operated erratically on the front lawn of a Victoria Street, Midland home causing considerable damage to property at that location and called the OPP Communications Centre.

Attending officers located the lone male driver at the scene and entered into an impaired driving investigation. As a result of that investigation Harrison Bell, 22 years of Penetanguishene has been criminally charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and further with Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 20, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

At 8:40 a.m. October 1, 2022 officers responded to reports of a possible fail to remain vehicle crash in Little Lake Park, Midland. Through investigation the officers located the driver and a injured male at the scene and was transported them to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. As a result of this investigation, Abigail Mctague 26 years of Midland has been charged criminally with Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm, Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm, Operation causing bodily harm and further with Assault Police after the accused spat upon the investigating officer at the hospital.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 13, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

As a result of a driving complaint by a community member, officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle on Park Street, Tay Township at approximately 9:55 a.m. September 23, 2022. officers spoke with the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation resulting in Maryann Williams 35 years of Barrie being criminally charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Officers also conducted reduce impaired driving everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at 12 check stop locations, checking 201 drivers for signs of impairment over the September 30 – October 3, 2022 period.