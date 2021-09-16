OPP Search Warrant In Midland Finds Drugs, Weapons And Cash

Seizure Nets Drugs, Cash, Weapons

A search warrant was executed at a Yonge Street and Keller Drive motel in Midland at 7:20 p.m. September 14, 2021 as result of an Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation. Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP started the investigation while being assisted by members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) along with OPP Central Region – Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 Unit, and Crime Unit.

A seizure of a quantity of Cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Canadian currency, hunting knives and swords, along with associated drug paraphernalia was made as a result of the warrant.. – (see attached submitted photographs)

Charged in connection with this investigation is Peter Balfour, 54 years of Midland with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (Oxycodone)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 4, 2021.

Also arrested in this investigation was Naomi Catherine Lecamp, 29 years of Cedar Point, Ont. on an outstanding warrant for Fail to Appear contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.