Almaguin Highlands OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11

Almaguin Highlands OPP say they arrested and charged a Mississauga driver after receiving a traffic complaint.

On Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. police received a call of an erratic driver southbound on Highway 11 north of Novar Ontario. Officers stopped the vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver for impaired operation.

The driver John Raftery, 64 of Mississauga Ontario was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 28, 2021 in Sundridge Ontario.