Bracebridge Event Tourism And Community Grant Applications For 2022 Now Open

The Town of Bracebridge has two grant programs that are now open for 2022 applications. Each grant program has specific eligibility criteria that are explained on their respective application forms. The programs support two very different target audiences.

The Event Tourism Grant is open to applicants who demonstrate that their event is a ‘tourism driver’, providing an economic spin-off for the community via visitor spending and overnight stays.

The Community Grant Program demonstrates the Town’s on-going commitment to working with organizations that provide beneficial projects for the community. Local community groups and not-for-profit organizations are invited to submit applications for specific projects or one-time funding. It is not the intent of this grant program to provide on-going base funding for community organizations.

“The Town is excited to once again consider providing financial support to organizations who are working on projects that will directly benefit the residents of Bracebridge,” said Paul Judson, Director of Finance/Treasurer. This year the deadline to apply for both grants is November 5, 2021.

The application forms for both the Event Tourism Grant and the Community Grant Program can currently be found on the Town of Bracebridge website under Business – Financial Incentives. Organizations interested in these programs are encouraged to review the specific program application and contact the appropriate Town department for additional information.