OPP Request Public Assistance In Identifying Persons Of Interest In Powassan Landfill Thefts

The North Bay OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest involved in two theft incidents from the Powassan landfill.

The first occurrence, on December 1, 2024, two individuals unlawfully entered the Powassan landfill while it was closed. The individuals were captured on surveillance footage stealing various items, including donation bin contents and discarded electronics.

The second occurrence, on the evening of December 19, 2024, the chain on the landfill’s locked front gate was cut and the property entered using a vehicle. Once inside, individuals stole discarded electronics. Surveillance footage recorded an image of their vehicle, which is believed to be an older style Chevrolet extended cab truck, hard flip-up tonneau cover, equipped with a back rack and rear-facing flood lights, and a partially burned-out left taillight.

Investigators believe these two incidents may be connected and are releasing images of the persons of interest and the vehicle of interest to assist in identifying those responsible.

If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle, or have any information relating to these cases, please contact the North Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Reference occurrence: E241598833.