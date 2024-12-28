CBSA 2024 Year In Review: 9,451 Weapons And Prohibited Items Seized And Makes 7,960 Illegal Narcotic Seizures

Today’s report covers the Canada Border Services Agency’s enforcement and operational activities in British Columbia and the Yukon, from January 1 to October 31, 2024.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is Canada’s first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country. Day in and day out, approximately 8,500 frontline employees play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing illegal goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada and by securing North America as a whole.

Across the country, hundreds of CBSA criminal investigators, inland immigration investigators, hearings officers and intelligence officers work to support and enforce compliance with Canada’s border laws and take action against those in violation. Abroad, approximately 60 CBSA employees in 35 countries help manage the border internationally. And, by the end of 2024, we will have welcomed over 500 new officer trainees and 18 new detector dog teams who join the ranks of our dedicated employees helping keep our border safe.

With the collaboration of international and Canadian law enforcement partners, the CBSA supports national security and public safety, while facilitating the free flow of legitimate trade and travel. Together, we stop dangerous people, firearms, weapons and drugs from entering and hurting our communities, while ensuring the flow of millions of travellers and billions of dollars in international trade.

The Pacific Region, which covers British Columbia and the Yukon, has more than 1000 uniformed employees working at 43 land, air, rail and marine ports of entry. The region includes an international mail centre, Canada’s third busiest airport and the country’s largest marine port, container examination facility and cruise ship terminal.

Protect Canadians and keep communities safe

The CBSA serves as Canada’s frontline defence by preventing illegal weapons and illicit substances from entering our communities. This year, border services officers in the Pacific region were responsible for:

7,960 illegal narcotic seizures. This includes 988 kg and 1,278 litres of methamphetamines, 279 kg of cocaine, 49 kg of opioids and 3,378 kg of illegal cannabis;

9,451 weapons and prohibited items seized. This includes 209 firearms, 666 Miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines, 7747 prohibited weapons, and 829 prohibited devices;

$1,262,015 in currency seizures suspected to be proceeds of crime, compared to $721,426 seized last year.

in currency seizures suspected to be proceeds of crime, compared to seized last year. 280 arrests of impaired drivers. These arrests make up 50% of all impaired driving arrests across Canada’s land borders.

land borders. 119 stolen vehicles intercepted. This represents approximately $13 million CAD worth of vehicles.

Welcome travellers into Canada

From Canada’s third largest airport and our large cruise ship and rail passenger operations, to our smaller northern ports, CBSA in the Pacific Region is committed to maintaining secure, resilient borders that safe-guard our communities.

The Pacific Region facilitated the arrival of more than 19.2 million travellers at ports of entry in British Columbia and the Yukon. Officers welcomed nearly 1.6 million more travellers than last year, including returning Canadians and international visitors.

As CBSA continues to see a rise in travel and frequent movement across borders, they remain committed to enhancing the overall border experience. The CBSA in the Pacific Region conducted 65,720 NEXUS interviews to support low-risk, frequent travellers.

Support the economy

The CBSA’s work helps keep Canada’s trade routes open and resilient, ensuring that the economy remains strong and responsive to the needs of Canadians.

Border services officers in the Pacific Region processed approximately 548,174 commercial trucks, and 27 million courier shipments. The Pacific Region processes 70% of all containers entering Canada with the majority handled by Metro Vancouver District.

The collection of duties and taxes helps protect sectors of Canada’s economy. When commercial importers violate trade and border legislation, the CBSA issues penalties as a means to deter non-compliance. This helps insure import requirements are being met, and creates a level playing field for all Canadian businesses.

The region closed 92 verification cases assessing a total of $13,556,852 in duties, taxes, interest and penalties. The region also completed 21 compliance interventions, resulting in further assessments of $321,356 in duties and taxes.

In October, the Canada Border Services Agency Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) became the official system of record to assess and collect duties and taxes for commercial goods imported into Canada. The Pacific Region worked diligently to onboard clients and assist in its launch. CARM will help to protect and grow over $40 billion in revenue collected at the border each year by providing Canadian businesses with an online self-service tool and simplified importing processes.

“Over the past year and beyond, the Canada Border Services Agency has played a pivotal role in combatting criminal activity by interdicting guns and illegal drugs at our borders. I would like to thank all employees, from every corner of the Agency, for their dedication in safeguarding the health and safety of our communities, and in maintaining the integrity of the border we share with our most important ally and trading partner, the United States.” – The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs