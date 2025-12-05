OPP Reminds Boaters: Safety Laws Apply Year-Round

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents that boating safety doesn’t take a break when the temperatures drop. Laws still apply when your vessel is being used during the off-season.

Officers continue to conduct vessel checks throughout the winter months to ensure compliance with the Canada Shipping Act 2001 and it’s regulations. Lifejackets or personal flotation devices (PFDs) remain mandatory for every person on board, regardless of the season or water conditions.

Key Safety Reminders:

Lifejackets/PFDs are required by law for every person on board.

Ensure your vessel is properly equipped with all required safety gear.

Cold water increases the risk of hypothermia. Dress appropriately and plan ahead.

Never assume that calm or frozen conditions eliminate risk.

Safety is not seasonal; make it a habit every time you’re near the water.

The OPP recommends all vessel owners/operators familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide found here: https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/boating-safety.