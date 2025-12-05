Funding Boost Of $3.9M Will Get Snowmobile Trails Back On Track

Ontario Invests $3.9 Million to Restore 4,500 Kilometres of Snowmobile Trails

To protect Ontario’s snowmobile network and the communities that rely on it, our government is providing the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) with an additional $3.9 million this season, bringing total support to $4.9 million in 2025–26. This targeted funding will enable the full reopening of 4,500 kilometres of trails while we work with the OFSC on a long-term trail strategy.

“We heard the concerns from riders and the OFSC, and we took action,” said Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation. “This investment will keep Ontario’s snowmobile trail system safe, reliable, and ready for the season, giving riders and communities the certainty they need to plan with confidence.”

Snowmobiling continues to be one of the province’s most popular winter activities. With over 30,000 kilometres of trails to travel, Ontario has a world class snowmobile network that attracts visitors from around the world. Reopening these trails is essential to supporting local businesses, protecting tourism revenue, and ensuring riders can safely access Ontario’s trail system.

“Snowmobiling is a major part of winter life in Parry Sound–Muskoka, and it supports countless local jobs, from fuel stops and restaurants to resorts, lodges, and small businesses across our communities,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This additional funding will help reopen 4,500 kilometres of trails, give riders more certainty as the season gets underway, and support the volunteers and local clubs who do the hard work to keep Ontario’s trail network safe and ready to ride.”

Ontario’s snowmobile network contributes up to $6 billion of economic activity annually. This funding is one more way our government is protecting Ontario by strengthening tourism, creating jobs and supporting local economies across the province.

QUICK FACTS

· Since 2020–21, the Ministry of Transportation has provided $4.5 million in funding to the OFSC through an existing Transfer Payment Agreement.

· The OFSC manages the province’s snowmobile trail permit system and coordinates trail operations across hundreds of local volunteer clubs that maintain Ontario’s network.