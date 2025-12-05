Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House Hosts First Annual Cram-A-Cruiser Event To Support West Muskoka Food Bank

Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House is excited to announce its first annual Cram-a-Cruiser event, in partnership with Shamrock Lodge and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), to support the West Muskoka Food Bank. The initiative aims to collect non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys to bring comfort, joy, and holiday cheer to families in need across the community.

From now until December 10th, community members are invited to drop off donations at Andy’s House. The donations will be collected and displayed under the Hospice Muskoka’s Tree of Lights, symbolizing hope, generosity, and the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

The event will culminate on Tuesday, December 10th at 11 a.m., when the OPP cruiser will be “crammed” with donations in a festive celebration alongside the community, volunteers, staff, board members, Shamrock Lodge, and the local OPP detachment.

“Community support is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jody Somerville, Development & Communications Manager at Hospice Muskoka Andy’s House. “We are thrilled to bring people together to make a meaningful difference this holiday season. Every donation helps families in West Muskoka have a brighter, warmer holiday.”

Hospice Muskoka Andy’s House encourages residents, organizations, and businesses to participate, either by donating, spreading the word, or joining the celebration on December 10th. Together, we can make a lasting impact and share the joy of giving in the community.