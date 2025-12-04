TLDSB Shares The 2024-2025 EQAO Assessment Scores

On December 3, the Education Quality and Assessment Office (EQAO) released the latest results for school boards in Ontario from the 2024-2025 school year. Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is pleased to share the results Grade 3, 6, 9, and 10 students have made in all assessment areas of EQAO.

“We are extremely proud of all the hard work at all levels of the system,” stated TLDSB director of education, Wes Hahn. “These outstanding EQAO results reflect the dedication and commitment of our students, and the expertise and tireless efforts of our teaching and support staff. We are clearly seeing that the strategies used in TLDSB are working and look forward to continuing to make gains.”

In the elementary panel, the results for TLDSB Grade 3 and 6 reading, writing, and mathematics are all above the provincial results, and have increased from last year’s Board numbers.

Mathematic scores have continued to grow in Grades 3, 6 and 9. Grades 3 scores improved, with a 16 percent increase over the last three years in TLDSB, and continues to be above the provincial results overall in the same timeframe. Grade 6 scores also improved, with a six percent increase in TLDSB from the previous year’s scores. In Grade 9 mathematics, there has been an increase of eight percent over the last three years.

In reading and writing at the elementary level, all scores are above last year’s results and greater than the provincial results as well. The Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School’s Literacy Test (OSSLT) scores are down one percent from the previous year, but overall this area has seen an improvement of five percent over the last three years.

“To ensure personal success for every student, we will continue to use the science of learning and explicit instructional strategies to support students in both literacy and mathematics. Additionally, the intentional collaboration between elementary and secondary educators will continue to support student academic growth,” stated superintendent of learning responsible for Grade 9 to 12 Curriculum Services, Tanya Fraser.

More information on EQAO results can be found on the EQAO Interactive Dashboard, or specific TLDSB results can be found on the School Board Profile.

Please see the table below that compares the TLDSB EQAO results over the last three years: