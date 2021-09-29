OPP Reminding People To LOCK IT Or LOSE IT

Members of the OPP Orillia Auxiliary Unit will be conducting a LOCK IT or LOSE IT campaign in response to recent complaints of vehicles being entered in parking lots and other areas of the city of Orillia.

As part of the Community Mobilization and Engagement Strategy and Orillia detachment Crime Prevention initiatives, Auxiliary members are checking vehicles in the targeted areas and leaving reminders for motorists who leave their vehicles unlocked or leave valuables in plain view. The Orillia OPP would like to remind everyone of the importance of preventing crime through responsible actions including: