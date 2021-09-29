Join In The Virtual Fun And Lace Up For Bridget’s Run 2021

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, over 300 participants will lace up their running shoes for the fourth annual Bridget’s Run, a charity walk/run in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss awareness month.

Over the last three years, Bridget’s Run has raised more than $99,000 in support of Bridget’s Bunnies, an initiative to provide comfort kits to patients at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in the days following the loss of a pregnancy or infant. Funds also supported RVH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program.

Local couple, Mat and Theresa Morrison founded both Bridget’s Bunnies and Bridget’s Run in honour of their daughter, Bridget who was born still just one day shy of her due date. Their kits include comfort items, memory makers and resources of support to provide gentle direction and compassion to parents who are experiencing loss.

“Bridget’s Run is the celebration of all of our babies who didn’t get to stay. Where our comfort kit program meets parents in their moment of crisis, Bridget’s Run offers an opportunity for them to joyfully honour their babies in the company of their friends and family for years to come,” says Theresa Morrison, founder of both Bridget’s Bunnies and Bridget’s Run.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Bridget’s Run will once again take place virtually with participants completing a 1km, 5km run, walk or Bunny Hop at their own pace and on their own time anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. within their neighbourhood.

Funds raised from this year’s event will continue to support the comfort kit program in addition to raising funds for the RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program.

Charmaine Smith, manager, RVH Obstetrics is honoured to participate again this year – along with other caregivers from her unit at RVH.

“My team and I strive to ensure that anyone grieving the loss of a pregnancy or infant in our region, have access to the support they need at RVH,” says Smith. “A private and separate bereavement area is our goal for the future, and events like Bridget’s Run help raise funds for this type of development. We’re so appreciative to both the organizers and participants for their support of patient care.”

To register or support Bridget’s Run 2021, please visit www.bridgetsbunnies.ca/bridgetsrun.