OPP Releases Name Of Deceased After Fatal Train Collision

The Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a train and a car at 2:18 p.m. September 26, 2021 on Upper Big Chute Road, Severn Township.

The scene was at a rail crossing just east of the Irish Line where a lone female operating a car came into contact with a train at that location.

The female has been pronounced deceased at the scene which is being investigated by members of the OPP Central Region TIME Team that consists of trained collision investigators.

Tragically, 67-year-old Barbara Kitchen of Severn, was pronounced deceased at scene.

Upper Big Chute Road was closed for the remainder of the day while investigators completed their examination and the train and vehicle were removed.

The rail crossing, which is marked with a red and white “X” and red flashing lights, was reopened shortly before midnight after repairs were completed to the signal control box, which was damaged during the collision.