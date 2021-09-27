Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Highway 518

On Saturday September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound and Almaguin Highlands OPP, along with Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) investigated a fatal single motor vehicle collision.

Police said the driver was operating a motorcycle on Highway 518 west of Bear Lake Road when he lost control and went into the ditch.

The driver, Peter Hlynsky, 62 years of age of Mississauga was pronounced dead at scene.

Police are continuing to investigate and a post mortem will be conducted