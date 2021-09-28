Practice Safe Driving Habits While Enjoying Fall Colours

Killaloe OPP is reminding drivers to practice safe driving habits while travelling in Algonquin Provincial Park this fall season.

Police typically see an increase in the amount of vehicles travelling within Algonquin Provincial Park during the months of September and October due to the abundance of falls colours.

Motorists should expect to see a police presence.

It is important for motorists to be observant of other drivers and pedestrians who may be walking in the area, as well as cyclists. Eliminate distractions, look ahead, and drive within the speed limit. Make certain you are aware of your surroundings, knowing what is in front and behind you.

Obeying the rules of the road and being courteous of others will assist in keeping our roads safe for everyone to drive on.