OPP Release Name After Fatal Fire In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP have identified the victim that was located following a structure fire in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 2:34 a.m., officers, along with Gravenhurst Fire, and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a structure fire at a multi-unit complex on First Street South in Gravenhurst. Suspected human remains were later located in the structure.

A post-mortem took place today at the Centre of Forensic Sciences. The victim, 50-year-old Erica Nickason of Gravenhurst, died as a result of smoke inhalation in the structure fire.

The Bracebridge Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).