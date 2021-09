The Huntsville Public Library is excited to expand their in-person hours with additional evening hours to meet our community’s needs. “We have heard your feedback and are grateful for it! These hours commenced Aug. 24th (listed below), and for those who wish, the ability to use library-to-go is still an option. We thank you for all your input, as our community means the world to us. Stay safe!”

Full service hours are outlined here: https://www.huntsvillelibrary.ca/en/services-for-you/hours.aspx