OPP Provide More Details To Gravenhurst McDonald’s Weapons Incident

More to this story we first told you about.

On April 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to man with a firearm at the McDonald’s Restaurant drive through in the Town of Gravenhurst.

Police were able to quickly locate the suspect and he was arrested without incident. As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Jason McIntyre of Gravenhurst was charged with the following offences:

Armed Robbery

Possession of an imitation weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Pointing a Firearm

Jason McIntyre was held in custody for a bail hearing and will appear before the court on April 16, 2021.