Male Taken Into Custody After Threatening Staff At Gravenhurst McDonald’s

On Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP quickly responded to a weapons call at the McDonald’s in Gravenhurst.

A male at the drive-thru brandished a weapon to the employees that appeared to be a gun. After viewing video surveillance and investigating, police determined the gun to be a BB gun.

The male was arrested and taken into custody a short time later at a location on James Street in Gravenhurst. The male is being held in police custody pending a bail hearing and faces weapons related charged. The name of the male has not been released at the time of our story.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.