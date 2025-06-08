OPP: Never Leave Children Or Pets In Hot Vehicles

As temperatures rise across Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public of the life-threatening risks of leaving children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly posing a serious risk of heatstroke, brain damage, or death. Within 10 minutes, the interior of a car can become 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature, even with windows slightly open. Children and pets are especially vulnerable as they cannot regulate their body temperature effectively.

Prevention is simple:

• Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a short time.

• Always check the back seat before locking your car.

• Use reminders like placing a personal item in the back seat to avoid forgetting.

• If you can’t bring your pet with you, leave them at home in a cool, safe environment.

• Consider dog-friendly destinations or pet-sitting services when running errands.

If you see a child or pet alone in a hot car, call 911 immediately. Your quick action could save a life.

Let’s work together to keep our communities safe. Talk to your friends, neighbours, and family about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars. A simple reminder can save a life.