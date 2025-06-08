Lakeland Networks Commits To $25,000 Business Cares Pledge To Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is proud to share that Lakeland Networks, a local fibreoptic internet provider, has stepped up with a remarkable commitment to local healthcare by making a $25,000 pledge to the Business Cares initiative. This generous contribution will directly support the purchase of advanced medical equipment

and technology, helping Huntsville Hospital deliver outstanding care to patients across Muskoka — today and into the future. Thank you to the team at Lakeland Networks, led by Chris Litschko, CEO for wonderful leadership and dedication to strengthening healthcare in our community!

Katherine Craine, Foundation CEO explains: “We are sincerely appreciative of Lakeland

Networks for their generous support of our hospital through the Business Cares initiative.

As a community-owned organization dedicated to providing exceptional local service and fostering strong partnerships, their investment underscores a shared commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our region. Thank you to the entire Lakeland Networks team for helping us build a stronger, healthier future together.”

“Community has always been at the heart of Lakeland Networks. We are based local, our

entire team is local including the sales reps, and we care about helping our fellow

neighbours” gushed Jennifer Hurlbut, Director Sales & Marketing. “We are honoured to be

able to contribute to the future of healthcare in a way that benefits everyone”.

Since January 2016, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Business Cares initiative has raised over $2 million to help our hospital acquire advanced technology and equipment. Thanks to the caring business leaders of our incredible town and the communities around it, the initiative continues to grow, and more business leaders continue to step up in support of

our hospital.