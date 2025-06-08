Inaugural Food Strategy Open House Takes Place June 12 In Orillia

The Sharing Place Food Centre, in conjunction with the Orillia Food Access and Sustainability Working Group, invites residents to an open house to learn about the local food system and share ideas on how to make it stronger.

This event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, at the County of Simcoe Hub Program Room (250 West St. N., Orillia). At 5:30 p.m., the event opens with a meet-and-greet where attendees can browse community resource tables and learn about local food organizations. Light fare will be provided by The Sharing Place Food Centre (please bring a reusable water bottle).

At 6:00 p.m., organizers will provide a presentation explaining what a food system is and the history of our local food system. They will also discuss how a food strategy could benefit Orillia and the surrounding area. The presentation will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to provide input based on their roles within the food system.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on how to strengthen Orillia and area’s food system.

“This open house is an important step in bringing the community together to discuss how we can create a healthier, more sustainable food system in Orillia,” said Jacob Kearey-Moreland, Chair of the Orillia Food Access and Sustainability Working Group. “We look forward to hearing from residents and working together to make positive changes that benefit everyone.”

The Orillia Food Access and Sustainability Working Group’s mandate is to bring diverse voices together to advise Council on food-related policies and facilitate projects that promote food sovereignty and a healthy, equitable, and sustainable local food system.