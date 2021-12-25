OPP Make Arrest After Vehicle Stolen In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they took a report on December 22, 2021 of the theft of a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 being stolen from a Vasey Road, Tay Township home.

On December 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. an OPP officer located and stopped a matching vehicle in the parking lot of the Mountainview Mall in Midland.

After a brief investigation at the scene, the driver of the vehicle Jevon Coveny age 44 of Mississauga was arrested and charged with the following offences.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2022.