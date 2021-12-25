OPP Make Arrest After Vehicle Stolen In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they took a report on December 22, 2021 of the theft of a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 being stolen from a Vasey Road, Tay Township home.
On December 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. an OPP officer located and stopped a matching vehicle in the parking lot of the Mountainview Mall in Midland.
After a brief investigation at the scene, the driver of the vehicle Jevon Coveny age 44 of Mississauga was arrested and charged with the following offences.
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle
- Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Dangerous operation
- Driving while under suspension
The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2022.