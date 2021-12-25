Freezing Rain For Christmas Morning

Freezing rain is forecast to continue for a few more hours before transitioning to periods of rain or drizzle this morning as temperatures rise above zero.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Freezing rain warning continued freezing rain warning for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

A couple millimetres of ice accretion will be possible.

Untreated roads may become slippery and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Road closures are likely.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Freezing rain warning ended for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Current details:

Freezing rain coming to an end early Christmas morning.

Freezing rain will continue for a couple more hours before changing over the periods of rain or drizzle early this morning as temperatures rise above zero.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Freezing rain Christmas morning.

Freezing rain is forecast to continue this morning before tapering from west to east to freezing drizzle around mid day.

A few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible.

Untreated roads may become slippery and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Road closures are likely. Poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.