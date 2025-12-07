OPP Looking For Witnesses After Fatal Collision On Hwy. 400 In Vaughan

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) – Aurora Detachment are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle operating as a rideshare on Highway 400 northbound, south of Teston Road in Vaughan.

Further investigation indicates that the passenger vehicle struck the end of a guard rail while exiting the highway, which caused a secondary collision with the tractor trailer. Passengers in the rideshare vehicle, two 30-year-old males from Bradford West Gwillimbury were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to hospital with critical injuries. No injuries were reported by the driver of the tractor trailer.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan for several hours but have since reopened. The investigation continues.

Emergency Medical Services, local fire services, and OPP- HSD Traffic Support Unit are assisting officers of HSD – Aurora Detachment with the ongoing investigation.

OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.