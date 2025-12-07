Venture Muskoka Launches Video To Promote Career Development In Manufacturing Sector

Venture Muskoka launches new video highlighting manufacturing careers in the region, marking the third installment in a collaborative marketing campaign designed to inspire job seekers to pursue in-demand career paths in Muskoka. The manufacturing sector has long been a cornerstone of Muskoka’s economy, with skilled workers playing an essential role in building and sustaining the community.

As one of Muskoka’s largest and most diverse economic sectors, this industry provides stable, high-quality employment opportunities across the region. Many manufacturing companies in Muskoka have operated for multiple generations and continue to support both local supply chains and the broader tourism economy by producing the infrastructure, goods, and services that help the region thrive year-round.

The series began in September 2024 with a focus on tourism careers, followed by a second video highlighting opportunities in the skilled trades. This third video focuses on manufacturing because of its ongoing need for skilled labour and the growing demand for workers across production, technical, engineering, and supervisory roles. Employers throughout the region consistently identify recruitment as a key challenge, making sector-specific awareness a critical step in strengthening Muskoka’s workforce pipeline.

The goals of this campaign are to:

Increase awareness and use of the Muskoka Job Board to connect employers and job seekers;

Encourage residents, including youth, to pursue career paths that are in high demand;

Highlight career develop opportunities in key economic sectors; and

Highlight Muskoka’s environment, quality of life, and economic opportunities to attract job seekers from outside the region.

Launched in 2023, the Muskoka Job Board pulls listings from over forty popular local and regional job boards and displays them in one location that captures the employment opportunities in Muskoka. Listings are searchable by keyword, job type, and municipality, and can be browsed using an interactive map.

The Muskoka Workforce Strategy and Implementation Plan, developed in partnership by the District of Muskoka and the lower-tier Muskoka municipalities, were approved by municipal Councils across the region in Spring 2024. This workforce development campaign was actioned based on recommendations within the implementation plan.

